Soludo: Kanu against killings, kidnappings in S’East

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has said that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not happy with the killings and kidnappings in the South East.

 

Soludo said this on Saturday after visiting Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). He is facing charges of treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

 

Soludo said he visited Kanu as part of his efforts to ensure peace, security and tranquillity in the South East. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said: “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday (Friday) to felicitate him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

 

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. “He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killing’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of  criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless ‘sit at home’ perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be act-  ing for or on behalf of IPOB.

 

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace. “Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the South East.”

 

Soludo had earlier set up a 15-man peace and justice committee to look into the issues that may have led to the agitations and crisis in the zone.

 

