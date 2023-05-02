News

Soludo Laments N88bn Deficit As Workers Demand Salary Increment

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has lamented the poor revenue status of the state, saying the state is in deficit of N88 billion in one year.

This is as workers in the state are demanding an increment of the minimum wage, as well as the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuity owed by the state government before he came into office.

The governor, who disclosed this yesterday during this year’s celebration of the Workers Day in Awka, the state capital, said: “This year’s budget is predicted on the revenue profile of N4 billion every month, but we are generating about N2 billion every month and that means that we are running at a deficit of N2 billion monthly and that brings us to N88 billion in one year.

“We have pressure over the increase in the worker’s take home which is to increase salaries and cut down the workforce by half, and the other is to allow the workforce and not cut the number without increase in salaries until our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) improves by meeting our bench mark of N4 billion monthly.”

He, however, recalled that under his watch, pensions and gratuities of retired workers are being paid promptly, adding that the payment of 2018 pensions and gratuity had been made till date, while that of the local government council workers were being looked into.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Kwara Revenue Agency generates over N18b in 1st half of 2022

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

…Promotes 332 staff  The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has generated the sum of N18.036 b to the coffers of the state government in the first half of 2022, marking a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021. This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Executive Chairman […]
News

Taiwan urges no panic buying as new COVID-19 rules kick off

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan appealed to people to avoid panic buying of items such as instant noodles and toilet paper as new curbs on gatherings and movement took effect to rein in the spread of COVID-19 during a spike in domestic infections. Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, on […]
News

Presidency: Pro-North group demands region’s development blueprint

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Four weeks to the general election, a pro-North socio-political bloc, Arewa Economic Renewal Forum (AERF), is making demands of a strategic blueprint for rapid renewal and economic transformation of Northern Nigeria from aspirants vying for the nation’s top job. The group made the demand yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing. Specifically, the group said […]

Leave a Comment