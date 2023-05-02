Soludo Laments N88bn Deficit As Workers Demand Salary Increment

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has lamented the poor revenue status of the state, saying the state is in deficit of N88 billion in one year.

This is as workers in the state are demanding an increment of the minimum wage, as well as the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuity owed by the state government before he came into office.

The governor, who disclosed this yesterday during this year’s celebration of the Workers Day in Awka, the state capital, said: “This year’s budget is predicted on the revenue profile of N4 billion every month, but we are generating about N2 billion every month and that means that we are running at a deficit of N2 billion monthly and that brings us to N88 billion in one year.

“We have pressure over the increase in the worker’s take home which is to increase salaries and cut down the workforce by half, and the other is to allow the workforce and not cut the number without increase in salaries until our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) improves by meeting our bench mark of N4 billion monthly.”

He, however, recalled that under his watch, pensions and gratuities of retired workers are being paid promptly, adding that the payment of 2018 pensions and gratuity had been made till date, while that of the local government council workers were being looked into.