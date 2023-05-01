Soludo Laments N88bn Revenue Deficit As Workers Demand Minimum Wage Increment

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has decried the poor revenue status of the state, saying the state is in a deficit of N88bn in one year.

This coming hours after workers in the area are demanding an increase in the minimum wage as well as the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuities owed before he came into office.

Soludo, during this year’s celebration of Workers Day in Awka said, “This year’s budget is predicated on the revenue profile of N 4 billion every month but we are making about N 2 billion every month and that means that we are running a deficit of N 2 billion monthly and that brings us to N 88 billion in a year ”

“We have two pressures over the increase in the worker’s take-home which is to increase salaries and cut down the workforce by half and the other one is to allow the workforce and not cut the number without an increase in salaries until our Internally Generated Revenue improves by meeting our benchmark of N 4 billion monthly”

He however recalled that under his watch pensions and gratuities of retired workers are being paid promptly adding that the payment of 2018 pensions and gratuities have been made to date while that of the local government workers are being looked into.

Speaking earlier the Anambra state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress Sir Humphrey Nwafor said.

“Congress desires to bring to your kind attention that the new minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment has not been fully implemented in the state ”

“Congress therefore suggests and pleads that Mr Governor should look into the agreement of January 24 2020 between the state government and organized Labour over the full implementation of new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment and find a way of implementing it ”

“Congress appreciates Mr Governor for the efforts made so far in the gradual settlement of arrears of gratuity and pension in the state as promised in the last May Day celebration”

*Congress passionately appeal to you Mr Governor sir to graciously increase the fund meant for the settlement of these retirees and start off something that will help them take care of their old age and families.” he said.