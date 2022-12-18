Soludo, monarchs commend Nwankwo over constituency projects

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep appreciation and love for Hon Dozie Nwankwo, a member of the Federal House of Representatives who is representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency for the 250-computer capacity Centre for Development and ICT at Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka council of Anambra state.

The governor who was elated by the lawmaker’s dedication to the needs of his constituents, vision and execution of the project amongst other life enhancing projects and programs therefore urged other lawmakers and affluent citizens to emulate Hon Nwankwo’s drive and sagacity.

Soludo while commissioning the project noted that such concept is key to the development of the youths in Anambra state adding that instead of people wasting funds on frivolities such money can be channeled into the capacity building of the younger generation.

“I can only attend such functions like what Hon Dozie Nwankwo has done because it has multiplayer effects on our socioeconomic development of our dear state and the country in general”

“I urge politicians, businessmen and women as well as captains of the private sector to invest more on vocational training and education of our younger generation and those yet inborn in order to secure the future of our children”

The Governor admitted that Nwankwo who is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial seat in the fast approaching February 25,2022 general election has remained a shining star who hears the heartbeat of his people.

He therefore commended his women and youth empowerment programs, rural infrastructure development, educational intervention and development, as well as agricultural Development. Others included healthcare delivery/outreaches, leadership accountability and people-oriented bills and motions.

Traditional rulers especially from the Central senatorial district at the occasion, through HRH Igwe Ralph Ekpe of Enugwu-Ukwu prayed for electoral victory of candidates like Nwankwo, so as to use their positions to transform the state, communities and people.

Nwankwo in his remarks noted that the ICT training center was conceived and initiated by him “as a result of the challenges my constituents have been facing in skills development and accessing web information.

“In this age that the world has become a global village every effort must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people and I took up this construction and equipping as my widows mite in skill development, acquisition and ICT in my constituency.

“The ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern ICT experiences and training and for skill development/acquisition. The capacity is for 250 computers but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional systems”, he pointed.

