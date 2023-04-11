News

Soludo Mourns Ex-Anambra Governor, Mbadinuju

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the death of the former governor of Anambra as a loss describing him as one that laid the basic foundation for the security of Anambra State.

According to a statement signed by his Press Secretary Mr Christian Oburime, the establishment of the Anambra Vigilante Service AVS was his brainchild.

“The Governor notes that the late ‘Odera’ will be fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects”

Governor Soludo asked the family to ensure his good legacies are sustained while praying that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest!” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

