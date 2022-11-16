News

Soludo not speaking for Anambra people – LP

Posted on

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s comment on its presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, was a minority opinion and not the general view of people of Anambra State on Obi. The National Chairman Julius Abure, said in a statement that Soludo missed the point when he claimed that Obi’s investment when he was governor amounted to nothing. Abure wondered how a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could demean Obi who was acclaimed by other governors to be one of the best that he has ruled Anambra State.

He concluded that Soludo’s attack on Obi was born out of envy and desperation, noting that Soludo rode on Obi’s achievements to become governor. “He came to power through the platform of APGA, and Peter Obi built the party, consolidated it, worked for the people of Anambra, which gave confidence to the people to continually vote for APGA.”

 

Our Reporters

