Soludo, Ohanaeze condole with ex-gov’s family

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday mourned the death of former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, who died at 78, describing him as a good man.

Also, residents of the state expressed shock at the death of the former governor. Reacting, Soludo said his death was a big loss, while also describing him as one that laid the basic foundation for the security of Anambra State.

According to a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Oburime, Soludo said: “The Governor notes that the late ‘Odera’ will be fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects.”

Meanwhile, the Acting President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has commended Mbadinuju’s role in the socio-economic development of the state.

He said: “Well, death is a due everybody must pay and you don’t know when it will come. It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead, but I must say that he was a good man and he did a lot for the socioeconomic development of Anambra State. “I must say that every administration that served in Anambra State had those good and strong sides and had an impact on the state.

A former governor of the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said Mbadinuju’s death should once again be a guide to all and sundry in their daily activities, adding that the death of the former governor is a reminder that all in life is vanity. “We are in transit in this world and when the time comes you go, and all that you think you are in life would always be vanity,” he said.”