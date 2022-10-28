News

Soludo orders cancellation of teachers’ recruitment exercise

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed immediate cancellation of the published list of newly recruited teachers in the state following alleged irregularities in the process. This is the second time the governor had intervened in the recruitment exercise following public outcry. An insider told New Telegraph that heads may roll in the Ministry of Education over the exercise.

The source said: “The governor is no longer happy with the hanky-panky going on in that ministry over this exercise. Some people there want to use the opportunity to practise nepotism and commercialise the exercise, but thanks to the governor who wants a transparent exercise about the recruitment process”.

The Ministry of Education had released a list of about 5000 recruited teachers and this had sparked condemnation across the state. A press statement by the state government cancelling the exercise reads in part; “Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has directed the Hon. Commissioner to delete the list released following allegations from the teeming public that the list was marred by irregularities and some qualified teachers names omitted from the said list, coupled with the duplication of some names.

 

