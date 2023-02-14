Soludo orders release of abducted soldier

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has ordered the youths in the troubled Anaku community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state to release a soldier allegedly abducted, and return his gun taken by the decadent youths. Recall that last week there was a communal clash between Anaku and Imor communities in Ayamelum LGA which resulted in the abduction of one of the soldiers that came to restore peace in the area. According to the Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum Local Government Area, Chief Livinus Onyenwe, the governor also directed law enforcement agencies in the state, including the police, army, DSS, Civil Defense and others to do everything within their constitutional powers to ensure that the soldier is rescued, and his raffle returned.

