Soludo places N10m bounty on killers of Anambra lawmaker

Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has expressed deep shock over the murder of a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye by yet to be identified gunmen, even as he placed a bounty of N10 million on any one with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators

 

He stated this on Saturday in a statement shortly after he received the news of the gruesome murder of the lawmaker, who represented Aguata (II) State Constituency in the State House of Assembly until his death. It would be recalled that the legislator and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka were abducted by the heartless murderers on May 15, 2022.

 

Soludo condoled with his kinsmen of Isuofia Community in Aguata Council area of the state, noting that it is probably same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen in the locality two years ago that are once again on the prowl. He said “But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra State” vowing that the perpetrators as well as all criminal elements operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

 

The governor, consequently placed a N10 million bounty for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

 

He said, “Anambra will soon be a hell for these criminals,” even as he reassured citizens of the state of the resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice. “Anambra will win against the forces of darkness,” urging people of the state to brace up for the all out war against the criminals.

 

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three siblings declared missing in Abuja have been found

Posted on Author Reporter

  The parents of the three siblings declared missing in Abuja have been reunited with their children. The three children who were declared missing from a school in Abuja were found two weeks after their disappearance. The mother of the three children, Joy Ani, had gone to pick them up from their school, Star Heritage […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Access Bank: Hacker arraigned for stealing, cyber stalking

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a self-acclaimed hacker, Chris Ihebuzor, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money, with written threats, from Access Bank Plc. Ihebuzor was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on stealing, unauthorised access and modification of computer materials. The EFCC prosecutor, […]
Metro & Crime

Remain steadfast in pursuit of your demands, Senator Okon urges Niger Deltans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Coordinator of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard (AILV), Senator Anietie Okon has charged the people of the Niger Delta region to be resolute in pursuing their demands. Senator Okon, who spoke weekend at his residence in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen, said he expected that by now demands such as […]

