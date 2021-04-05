Soludo: Police confirm arrest of five suspects, warn against illegal assembly

AWKA The Anambra State Police Command has warned against illegal assembly and protests in the area.

This was coming as some groups were said to have planned to protest against the attack by gunmen at a rally organizes by supporters of APGA gubernatorial aspirant, Prof. Charles Soludo, in Awka, the state capital and Abuja.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who spoke exclusively to New Telegraph, there was never a permit given to anyone or group of persons to carry out any protest or gathering. I have just finished speaking with the Commissioner of Police and there was no such thing or discussion on any public gathering or protest.

Meanwhile the command yesterday confirmed the arrest of five persons suspected to have been involved in the attack at Isofia community the home town of Soludo. It also confirmed the release of the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was kidnapped by gunmen on the day of the attack.

The police, military and other security agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

The commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of yesterday. The police command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remained committed to apprehending the remaining gang members. Unconfirmed sources had it that one of the suspected gunmen was arrested in Awka, the Anambra State capital, where he had gone to treat bullet wounds allegedly sustained during an exchange of gun fire with one of the policemen on that fateful day.

It was through his phone that other gang members were allegedly contacted and they came to Awka with the belief that they were being called by their gang member.

Though police had confirmed the arrest of five gang members it failed to confirm that one of the gang members was shot dead when on arriving at the said hospital, he tried to flee on suspecting that it was a set up by the police.

It was also gathered that the leader of the gang, a sacked military personnel and another gang member were still at large while investigations continue

