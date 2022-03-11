News

Soludo presents 50-year Development Plan to Obiano

Anambra State Governor- Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has presented a 50-year Development Plan document to Governor Willie Obiano. Recall that Obiano had some 30 months ago set up a committee for a 50-year development plan aimed at sustaining the socioeconomic development of the state.

Soludo, who is the chairman of the Development- Plan Drafting Committee made the handover at the valedictory session of the Obiano administration held at the International Convention Centre,Awka yesterday. He described the document as one which would provide the development trajectory of the state in the next five decades.

He said it was a wholly home-grown document, which had contributions from the cross spectrum of the society, traditional institutions, market women, civil society, youths, making it a document of the people and that of the government. Soludo, at the time the committee was set, had no idea that he would be governor, but it is by divine providence that he was submitting the document as a governor-elect and would likely be the governor to implement it.

 

