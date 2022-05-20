Soludo presents N170bn Supplementary Budget

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State Thursday presented a reversed budget of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval. Similarlythegovernorannounced that the kidnapped lawmaker, Mr Okey Okoye, would be released as security operatives are making sustained efforts to free him. OkoyerepresentingAguata 2 state constituency was kidnapped last Sunday and his whereabouts remains unknown.

Soludosaidthepurposeof the 2022 revised budget was to reflect current realities, challenges, priorities of the new administration and the dire needs of residents in the state. He said that the budget was made up of N108 billion capital expenditure, accounting for 64 per cent compared to 57 per cent previously and N61.3 billion recurrent expenditure, translating to 36 per cent compared to 43 per cent in the previous budget. Soludosaidthat N19billion would be spent on personnel costwhileN23billionwould be spent on overheads.

Receiving the budget, Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, said the legislature would partner with the governor by enactinglawsthat wouldensurehisadministration succeeds in all fronts as well as improve the living standards of the people. He also assured the governor that the draft budget would receive expeditious consideration.

