Soludo presents N170bn Supplementary Budget

…promises to secure release of kidnapped lawmaker

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State Thursday presented a reversed budget of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Similarly the governor announced that the kidnapped lawmaker, Mr Okey Okoye, would be released as security operatives are making sustained efforts to free him.

Okoye representing Aguata 2 state constituency was kidnapped last Sunday and his whereabouts remains unknown.

Soludo, said the purpose of the 2022 revised budget was to reflect current realities, challenges, priorities of the new administration and the dire needs of residents in the state.

He said that the budget was made up of N108 billion capital expenditure, accounting for 64 per cent compared to 57 per cent previously and N61.3 billion recurrent expenditure, translating to 36 per cent compared to 43 per cent in the previous budget.

Soludo said that N19 billion would be spent on personnel cost while N23 billion would be spent on overheads.

