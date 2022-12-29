Soludo promises to tackle crime

Following yesterday’s attack on a police station by hoodlums, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has promised that his government will battle criminals. Soludo said: “On the 17th of March 2022, eight local governments were literally under siege, taken over by criminals and hoodlums in the various camps set up in local governments. “But by the grace of God, those eight local governments have been totally liberated. Law and order seem to be returning to Anambra State. “All the camps have been decimated and some of the deadly criminals have been taken out for good. “A few days ago, we had over 80 ‘agberos’ harassing people around Upper Iweka and its environs taken into custody and to be prosecuted and probably jailed. “We are trying to keep our streets safe from touts and criminals. Though we may never have a crimefree society but comparatively, I don’t know any state in Nigeria that is safer than Anambra.”

