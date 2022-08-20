Soludo raises budget for youth empowerment to N2.5bn

The sum of N2.5 billion has been budgeted for the empowerment of youths in Anambra State, a different from the N500 million initially budgeted by the state government. This is coming as the former Minister for Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, laments the findings that 91 million Nigerians live below poverty level. Making this disclosure at the Anambra Youth Symposium and unveiling of Policy Document and Youth Empowerment Training Programme organised by Youth Earnestly Seek Solution, Governor Charles Soludo said his administration is poised towards making youth millionaires that would in turn empower other youths. “In the revised budget, we had to increase the budget for the Youth sector to N2.5 billion as against the sum of N500 million that was initially budgeted.

“I am aware that this body has people that they have been training including the physically challenged among them and I wish to announce that after their training we shall partner with them to empower them and make them millionaires and Chief Executives.”

Soludo recalled the support given to him by the organisation during his election, noting that their actions is a departure from the usual practice of political support being a transaction where supporters demand for payment to volunteer groups that spend their resources to support a candidate.

Also speaking, Chidoka expressed worry over the level of poverty in the country in the midst of opportunities as, according to him, 91 million people are below poverty level. “The challenges of the youth are three which include poor educational standards, youth unemployment, and underemployment and about ninety one million people are below poverty level. “But the future of this country is bright because our youths have hope and are optimistic that they would be greater than us compared to what is the case in first world or developed countries.” He explained that over $1 billion for equity investments in Africa come from international agencies and $7 million come to Nigeria, adding that it is not because of the country but the youth, who are very hard working and creative.

