Soludo seeks collaboration against unemployment

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, yesterday urged all stakeholders to help tackle unemployment, anti-social activities, insecurity and other challenges in the state. Soludo made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2021 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) of the Industrial Training Fund in Awka.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Mba, Soludo noted that impacting skills on younger persons remained the solution for Nigeria. He noted that the state had a youth population of 65 per cent, adding that a data bank was being created to rightly engage the Anambra youths. Commending ITF for its efforts in skill development, the governor assured that his administration would partner the agency to ensure that more youths go trained. Responding, Director General of ITF, Mr. Joseph Ari, represented by Mrs. Chioma Ogbonna, Director, Revenue Inspectorate, ITF headquarters, Jos, said Nigeria is witnessing a youth bulge in her population. Ari noted that if people of working age were engaged in productive activities, it became a huge advantage to the society, but if otherwise, it turned into a demographic bomb and social political instability.

 

