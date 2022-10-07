Soludo seeks dialogue between Nigeria, Cameroon over perennial flooding

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has called for a dialogue between Nigeria and Cameroon to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding across the country. According to Soludo, the yearly flood disaster is occasioned by the opening of dams in Cameroon. The governor who made this appeal during the inspection of the flood and the internally displaced persons’ camps in the affected areas noted that with such dialogue, the two countries can take a stop-gap measure towards arresting the situation.

He said: “Anambra State government is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They need support now and afterwards because their houses, property and farmlands are submerged under water. I’m worried that they will have to start life afresh.

“We are receiving people from Delta State to join IDP Camp in Onitsha North. Today alone, over 400 displaced persons have reported here.” He empathised with them, expressing optimism that in the coming weeks, the flood will recede and they will find their way back to their respective homes.

