Soludo seeks to present 2022 revised draft budget to Assembly  

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo Thursday wrote to the House of Assembly to receive him Friday as he planned to present a 2022 revised draft budget.

Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, announced the date while reading the letter from the governor at Thursday’s plenary session.

In the letter, the governor thanked the lawmakers for their support and urged them to allow him to perform his constitutional duty.

The Speaker said, however, that he would reply to the governor to ask for another date as the proposed date of Friday, May 6, would not be convenient.

He said: “May 6, is Friday and with the look of things, it will not be convenient to receive the governor, I will, therefore, communicate with the governor’s office to agree on a new date which will be communicated to members.”

In another letter, Soludo informed the House of the expiration of the tenure of the 21 Local Government Transition Committees since April 28.

In the letter, the governor directed the transition committee chairmen to hand over to their Heads of Local Government Administration, in the interim.

He stated said that a new list of nominees for the transition committee chairmen and members would be sent to the Assembly soon for consideration and confirmation.

 

