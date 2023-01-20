News

Soludo slashes tax rate for transport operators in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has suspended tax payments for the loading and offloading by heavy duty vehicles in the state. The governor announced this on Wednesday during a meeting of the key stakeholders in the transport industry, which took place at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, the state capital. Soludo also approved a new weekly payment for tricycle (keke), shuttle buses and other transport operators across the state. Under the new payment arrangements, operators of Keke NAPEP will pay N2,500 per week or N10,000 per month, shuttle bus drivers will pay N3,000 per week or N12,000 per month, while mini truck drivers are to pay N3,750 per week or N15,000 per month. Others, including motorcycle transport operators (okada riders) are to pay N1,000 per week or N4,000 a month, while taxi drivers will now pay N3,000 per week or N12,000 per month.

 

