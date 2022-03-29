Metro & Crime

Soludo submits 35 names as commissioners and Special Advisers to Anambra Assembly

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State Tuesday has sent a list of 20 persons as commissioner designates to the state House of Assembly.

He also submitted 15 more names as Special Advisers which were approved through voice vote by the lawmakers present.

Soludo had on the day of inauguration announced that the list of his commissioners would be made available to the legislature within one or two weeks after his swearing in.

The list, which had one commissioner designate per local government area, left Idemili North Local Government vacant and it is being canvassed that the position of Idemili North may have been vacant due to the appointment of Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who is the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

But there is no official statement on the absence of a commissioner designate for the local government area.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor announced the names during plenary while reading a letter from the governor dated March 28.

Okafor said Soludo also sent another letter requesting the confirmation of 15 Special Adviser nominees.

The Speaker, however, asked the House Committee on Screening to screen the commissioner-nominees.

 

Our Reporters

