Soludo suspends tax on heavy duty trucks, others

Lamentations of commercial vehicle and tricycle operators in Anambra State have finally been put to rest as Governor Charles Soludo announced the suspension of taxes on heavy duty trucks. The governor equally announced the slashing of tariff being paid by commercial vehicle operations by thirty five per cent, while the monthly payment was also reduced to weekly payment as demanded by the operators. Soludo said: “We have heard cases of heavy duty drivers being taxed for loading, off-loading and transportation to their shops and this is unacceptable to us in this government. “With this, we are killing commerce in Anambra state and that would certainly affect our economy as a state. We are putting up arrangements to figure out the way forward because they are expected to be in a park where those payments would be made once and not multiple times. “In the case of the rates for payment, we have reduced the tax for Keke tricycle from N15,000 to N10,000 and that means N2,500 every week.”

 

