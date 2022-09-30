Soludo suspends tricycle and shuttle bus union

Following the in-house leadership crisis rocking the Anambra State Chapter of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), as well as Shuttle Bus Operators Association, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has suspended the two bodies for six months.

Similarly, operators of tricycle and shuttle buses have been given the option of paying the sum of N4,000 and N5,000 weekly as against the earlier government directive that they should pay N15,000 and N20,000 monthly. In a statement, Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, indicated that all touts parading themselves as revenue agents and collectors have been banned from collecting taxes and levies and are directed to register with the local government councils for vocational training and subsequent empowerment by government. The statement reads: “Security reports indicated that those masquerading under different names as tricycle and shuttle bus unions are orchestrating the breakdown of law and order in the State.”

