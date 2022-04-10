News Top Stories

Soludo swears-in 20 Commissioners, charges them on service delivery

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Saturday, sworn-in 20 Commissioners, whom the State House of Assembly cleared last Thursday with a charge for them to get ready for service. Soludo who performed the function at the State Executive Council Chamber, Government House Awka charged them to be ready to deliver optimal services to the people of Anambra.

 

He said that his admin-  istration would declare a state of emergency in all the sectors starting with security. “All sectors will be given due attention beginning with security which we have already started doing”, he said.

 

Soludo who explained that the assignment of portfolio to each of the new Commissioners before the swearing-in was a clear departure to known tradition adding that each person was selected based on his area of specialty. “More than 22, 000 persons applied to serve, out of which more than 1, 000 indicated interest to serve as Commissioners.

 

“It is from this list that we picked the 20 Commissioners and another Commissioner nominee yet to be cleared by the lawmakers because I submitted his name after the initial list was sent”, he said.

 

He said each of the Commissioners would be given his election manifesto, Anambra vision 2070 document and the report submitted by a transition committee before his handover.

 

“Each of you must study the three documents because the documents constitute the template best tagged social contract with more than 15 million residents of Anambra plus our people in the Diaspora”, he said.

 

He appealed to the people of the state, especially the families and close relatives of the Commissioners, that they must not place much demands on them as their service are more to the state. Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs Sylvia Ifemeje, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney- General of the state thanked God and Soludo for their appointments and assured that they will not disappoint the state.

 

