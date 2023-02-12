Soludo swears – in two high court judges

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sworn in two new judges of the high court of Anambra State Judiciary. They are Justices Etomike Innocent Ndigwe and Tagbo Chinwuba Anieto. While swearing-in the Judges Governor Soludo called for partnership with the Executives adding that the need to appoint new Judges is part of the efforts of his administration to lessen the current workload on judges in the state. Governor Soludo congratulated the new members of Anambra court judges and expressed gratitude to God for their calling to public service as outstanding professionals.

He said: “Security, law, and order are our top priorities and comprise our first agenda among our five pillars which focuses on infrastructure and economic transformation, and it cannot be carried out if our first agenda is not successfully carried out even as he underscore the importance of team work because everything depends on the rule of law if we want to create jobs, raise money to make things run smoothly, get rid of touts and criminals on the street, make the legal system function, etc.

