Soludo to empower Anambra women with N1bn for agriculture

Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, has disclosed that the sum of N1 billion would be spent on women cooperative societies in the 362 electoral wards in the state. He said the money which is for cooperative societies embarking on food production would be given to each electoral ward at the rate of N3 million per ward. The commissioner made the disclosure at a meeting with the Ultimate Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN), saying the initiative was to boost food production and also empower the respective Cooperative Societies in the electoral wards in the area. Earlier in her address, UBWFAN’s National President, Hon. Nkiru Nwagbo, sought for integration of members of the Association into National and International organizations interested in building the capacity of farmers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...