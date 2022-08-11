Soludo to empower Anambra women with N1bn for agriculture

Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, has disclosed that the sum of N1 billion would be spent on women cooperative societies in the 362 electoral wards in the state. He said the money which is for cooperative societies embarking on food production would be given to each electoral ward at the rate of N3 million per ward. The commissioner made the disclosure at a meeting with the Ultimate Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN), saying the initiative was to boost food production and also empower the respective Cooperative Societies in the electoral wards in the area. Earlier in her address, UBWFAN’s National President, Hon. Nkiru Nwagbo, sought for integration of members of the Association into National and International organizations interested in building the capacity of farmers.
CBN probes 16 firms over forex infractions
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is investigating the bank accounts of 16 companies in the country suspected of violating foreign exchange regulations, New Telegraph learnt yesterday.
Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to N'Assembly
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, for consideration and passage.
2023: Suswam faces battle as ex-Ortom's CoS joins Senate race
Governor Samuel Ortom's ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) Pastor Terwase Orbunde's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Benue North East senatorial election in 2023 could potentially affect Senator Gabriel Suswam's chances of retaining his seat in the National Assembly.
