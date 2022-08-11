News

Soludo to empower Anambra women with N1bn for agriculture

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, has disclosed that the sum of N1 billion would be spent on women cooperative societies in the 362 electoral wards in the state. He said the money which is for cooperative societies embarking on food production would be given to each electoral ward at the rate of N3 million per ward. The commissioner made the disclosure at a meeting with the Ultimate Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN), saying the initiative was to boost food production and also empower the respective Cooperative Societies in the electoral wards in the area. Earlier in her address, UBWFAN’s National President, Hon. Nkiru Nwagbo, sought for integration of members of the Association into National and International organizations interested in building the capacity of farmers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN probes 16 firms over forex infractions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is investigating the bank accounts of 16 companies in the country suspected of violating foreign exchange regulations, New Telegraph  learnt yesterday.   A list of the affected companies sighted by this newspaper last night shows that a lot of them are Indian and foreign owned firms.   They include […]
News

Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, for consideration and passage. The bill was accompanied by a letter dated June 17, 2022. The letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read during plenary. President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the expeditious consideration and passage of […]
News

2023: Suswam faces battle as ex-Ortom’s CoS joins Senate race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom’s ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) Pastor Terwase Orbunde’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Benue North East senatorial election in 2023 could potentially affect Senator Gabriel Suswam’s chances of retaining his seat in the National Assembly. According to sources, his popularity will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica