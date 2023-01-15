Soludo to FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu to me

As APGA flags off rally

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to him.

This is coming two days after the unknown gunmen struck and razed the Secretariat of the Ihiala Local Government Area.

Soludo, who made this appeal at the mega rally of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, noted that Nnamdi Kanu cannot be in prison custody while the issues of insecurity are being addressed in the entire South East.

He said: “We some time ago set up the Truth and Reconciliation Committee to find out the root cause of insecurity in the South East and they have almost concluded their assignment.

“But this issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter.

“We have applied the kinetic and non kinetic approach to fighting insecurity in the South East but the non kinetic approach cannot be complete without the Federal Government releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We must bring him to the table because we need him to be part of this process and I call on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu to me and for us to have a comprehensive discussion for the fate of the South East.

“If we cannot release him based on the court process , I hereby offer myself as the surety for his release and whenever you want him, I will hand him over to you.

“We shall provide him shelter and give him home and we make this plea in the true belief in the spirit of peace in the South East.”

Soludo noted that, “the first registered political party in Nigeria with the name progressive is APGA and Anambra State is the home of APGA and the home of Progressives and we call on Nigerians to vote APGA all the way.”

“We are Progressives and that is why we allowed other political parties and their candidates to come here on campaign because we believe in level playground for all and sundry to campaign, which some people while they were here did not do.”

Presidential candidate of APGA, Prof Peter Umeadi, a retired Justice, described himself as the most qualified candidate to lead the country, adding that his regime as President will unite the country.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu, who is the Senatorial candidate of the party for Anambra North District, stole the show as they came to the venue of the rally amidst cheers from the crowd.

Obiano described APGA as the party to beat, adding that the party would sweep the polls come February 25th this year.

“We have had 21 over 21 and we have had 19 over 21 and this time, it is going to be 21 over 21”

At the rally, the party handed over the flags of the party to the gubernatorial candidates of the party on Delta, Nasarawa, Jigawa , Adamawa and Abia states, as well as the state and National Assembly candidates of the party.

