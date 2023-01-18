News

Soludo to provide succour to Anambra sextuplets

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has reassured the couple blessed with sextuplets of the state government’s assistance. The couple, Mr and Mrs Celestine Uzodike, could be recalled and was blessed with sextuplets on January 8, 2023. The couple, who hails from Omogho, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, had appealed to the general public to come to their aid. In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, the relief was coming at a time the social was a wash with unfounded allegations that the state government had “abandoned” the couple.

According to him, news of the delivery was received at the Office of the Governor by the close of work on Friday last week. Following this development, Governor Soludo on Monday gave assurances that the state government is committed to providing massive assistance to the couple. The chief press secretary further debunked the allegation as the handwork of mischief makers as Governor Soludo had since sent warm congratulations to the couple.

 

Our Reporters

