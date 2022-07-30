Soludo to renovate Awka Correction Centre

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has concluded plans to renovate the Health Center of Awka Correction Center. Disclosing this, while on a visit to the center to mark his 62nd birthday, Soludo expressed worry over the long stay of suspects on awaiting trial in the centre, saying that this should not be so. The Governor, who disclosed that the review for pardon of inmates, is still ongoing, said it’s an offshoot of the review which ended in May. He stressed that another review will be concluded to pardon those who truly deserve it after spending a reasonable period of time in the Correctional Centre. Governor Soludo also said that the executive and judiciary arms of government were already working towards speedy trials by considering an option of virtual trials so that those awaiting trial could easily be served justice. The Comptroller of Correctional Centre, Anambra State Command, Mr. Pat Chukwuemeka eulogized Governor Soludo as a man who honours his words whenever he makes promises.

