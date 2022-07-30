Soludo to renovate Awka Correction Centre

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has concluded plans to renovate the Health Center of Awka Correction Center. Disclosing this, while on a visit to the center to mark his 62nd birthday, Soludo expressed worry over the long stay of suspects on awaiting trial in the centre, saying that this should not be so. The Governor, who disclosed that the review for pardon of inmates, is still ongoing, said it’s an offshoot of the review which ended in May. He stressed that another review will be concluded to pardon those who truly deserve it after spending a reasonable period of time in the Correctional Centre. Governor Soludo also said that the executive and judiciary arms of government were already working towards speedy trials by considering an option of virtual trials so that those awaiting trial could easily be served justice. The Comptroller of Correctional Centre, Anambra State Command, Mr. Pat Chukwuemeka eulogized Governor Soludo as a man who honours his words whenever he makes promises.
Related Articles
NASS set to transmit Electoral Bill this week to Buhari
The National Assembly, yesterday, indicated that it would transmit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, to President Muhammadu Buhari this week for assent. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), gave the hint after presenting the report of his Committee on the 2022 budget defence to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group awards 40 global youth achievers
A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe. The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Nwajiuba first to resign as Buhari awaits Malami, Amaechi, Ngige, Akpabio, others to do same
Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has resigned his position in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the presidential directive for all ministers interested in the 2023 elections to leave. Buhari had directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)