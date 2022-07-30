News

Soludo to renovate Awka Correction Centre

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has concluded plans to renovate the Health Center of Awka Correction Center. Disclosing this, while on a visit to the center to mark his 62nd birthday, Soludo expressed worry over the long stay of suspects on awaiting trial in the centre, saying that this should not be so. The Governor, who disclosed that the review for pardon of inmates, is still ongoing, said it’s an offshoot of the review which ended in May. He stressed that another review will be concluded to pardon those who truly deserve it after spending a reasonable period of time in the Correctional Centre. Governor Soludo also said that the executive and judiciary arms of government were already working towards speedy trials by considering an option of virtual trials so that those awaiting trial could easily be served justice. The Comptroller of Correctional Centre, Anambra State Command, Mr. Pat Chukwuemeka eulogized Governor Soludo as a man who honours his words whenever he makes promises.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NASS set to transmit Electoral Bill this week to Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Assembly, yesterday, indicated that it would transmit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, to President Muhammadu Buhari this week for assent. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), gave the hint after presenting the report of his Committee on the 2022 budget defence to […]
News

Group awards 40 global youth achievers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe.   The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe […]
News

JUST IN: Nwajiuba first to resign as Buhari awaits Malami,  Amaechi, Ngige, Akpabio, others to do same 

Posted on Author Reporter

    Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has resigned his position in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the presidential directive for all ministers interested in the 2023 elections to leave. Buhari had directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica