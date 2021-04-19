Soludo, Umeoji guber ambitions divide Anambra Assembly

The gubernatorial ambitions of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof Charles Soludo and the two-term member representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Chukwuma Umeoji, have created a divide among members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

While a group of lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Dr Uchenna Okafor, is supporting Soludo, another group led by the member representing Awka North Constituency, Chief John Nwokoye, is backing Umeoji.

This played out both recently, when the Speaker and most principal officers of the Assembly resolved to support Soludo along with other members totalling 18 in number.

But Nwokoye, who spoke during the official opening of Chukwuma Umeoji’s Campaign Organisation office, announced that more than 18 members are physically supporting Umeoji, adding that the rest have chosen to be operating underground and would soon make it open.

He said: “As I speak to you, 18 lawmakers are supporting Chukwuma Umeoji, to win the APGA ticket and become the next governor of the state, because he is the only grassroots aspirant within the party who can maintain the achievements of Governor Willie Obiano, after his administration.”

But the Speaker dismissed Nwokoye’s claims, contending that it is a mere campaign gimmick to form an impression that cannot be proved in practical terms. He described Soludo as one that is the most qualified persons to fly the flag of APGA in the forthcoming election, adding that for the continuity of APGA in power, Soludo remains the best option.

Nwokoye, however, countered that out of the 24 APGA lawmakers in the State Assembly, 18 have agreed to ensure Honourable Umeoji flies the party ticket for the November 6, guber election.

“We want Umeoji, because he will be easy to access at any given time. APGA, being a grassroots political party that believes in community development, can only win the upcoming election in the midst of the major opposition parties; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), if the ticket is given to Honourable Umeoji, who has been a grassroots mobiliser since the formation of the party in 2002,” the lawmaker advocated.

In his remarks, Umeoji said if given the party ticket as the APGA Caucus leader at the National Assembly, he will do everything possible to win the election for APGA.

Like this: Like Loading...