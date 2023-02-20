Soludo urges review of extra-judicial killings in Zone 13, RRS

Following strong allegations against the police over extra-judicial killings at the Zone 13 Police as well as the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) now Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the total review of all cases relating to matters in contention.

Soludo made the call following viral pieces of information on alleged illegal detention, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings and human organ harvesting by a squad of key officers of both formations.

In a statement signed by Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, Prof Soludo said his attention has been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers in Zone 13, Ukpo, and alleged human right abuses by some officers of the RRS, Awkuzu, respectively.

His words: “Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the Inspector-General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be is- sued. “I commend the Inspector- General of Police for that timely intervention.

“In the meantime, I have requested the Attorney- General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and reviewallthefilesof caseson allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our state being handled by the said RRS.

“This will enable the attorney- general to give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution (as amended) and sections148,149and 150of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022.”

Soludo assured the public that his government was monitoring the situation closelyandwouldensurethat justiceisdoneif anybodywas found culpable. The governor called for calm on the part of the public, pending the outcome of the inquiry, urging them to remain patient and allow the law to run its due course.

“My administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will always allow the rule of law to reign supreme at all times while ensuring that justice is meted to those who deserve it,” he said.

