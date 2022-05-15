News

Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu

The governor of Anambra State Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Saturday announced through his Facebook page that he has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to felicitate with him, and talks about the situation of things back home.

Here is the offical statement as released by the governor

”I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless ‘sit at home’ perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

“It is well indeed!

“CC. Soludo, CFR”

The IPOB leader is answering to a 15-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him. The charge against him borders on his alleged commission of act of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organisation.

Trial Justice Binta Nyako had ordered the DSS to allow Kanu to have access to three visitors, two days in the week.

 

