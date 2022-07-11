News Top Stories

Soludo warns those building illegal structures in markets, other areas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Echezona Okafor, NNEWI The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has warned those erecting illegal structures in markets, especially in the Onitsha main market, not to dare him. He stated his resolve to solve the existential threats and restore law and order in the state. He stated this during a state-wide broadcast as a follow up to the ongoing demolition in Onitsha. He frowned on the way people were erecting illegal structures in the Onitsha main market and warned that no one should dare the resolve of the present administration in the state to give Anambra a new look. He recalled that Anambra State Government on July 7, 2022, began the implementation of urban regeneration in Onitsha as structures built on waterways are being demolished. The governor stated that law and order must return to Anambra for things to function well and maintained his resolve of implementing the Master Plan of Onitsha. He also used the opportunity to address the controversy over the demolished Pastor Odumeje’s of the Holy Ghost Intervention Church, noting that notice has since been served to all affected developers and building owners, including churches. The governor noted that the cooperation of Ndi Anambra will play a key role in achieving a livable and prosperous Anambra State. He maintained that having consequences for any unlawful action is part of the new order. The governor recalled that he had several consultations with owners of the illegal structures before the demolition and noted that the demolition will continue until the purpose is achieved. Noting that their actions has cost the state so much damage, Governor Soludo said that the defaulters should be apologising to Ndi Anambra, insisting that those concerned will pay the bills accrued to the job the state is doing by removing the structures. The governor also said that those that gave approval to erect such illegal structures will also be held publicly accountable and that there must be consequences for misconduct in the new Anambra

 

