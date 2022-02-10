Soludo: We’ll start work in Okpoko community

The Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has identified Okpoko community, where his administration will begin work immediately after his inauguration as the governor of the state. This is as Soludo said Okpoko, a slum community in Onitsha and its dwellers deserved to live in a more decent environment than what is presently obtainable. A release by the Media Aide to the governor-elect, Mr. Joe Anatune reiterated that Soludo was ready to ensure that the people residing in Okpoko community were given a decent living. Soludo had earlier stated that he was not ready for a fanfare to herald his swearing in, as he would be spending eight hours working on the same day, despite it being a weekend.

The statement said: “Anambra State Governorelect has been consistent in his resolve and determination to give Okpoko town in Ogbaru Local Government Area a new lease of life. “This is in line with his goal to transform Anambra State into becoming the most liveable smart Megacity in Nigeria. Liveability and prosperity are the fulcrums of the new Anambra he envisions, while ensuring that our major cities of Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia are clean, green and well-planned is foundational to the success of this goal. “The governor-elect has declared that his first official engagement after swearing in will be a visit to Okpoko to launch activities for the slum’s upgrading.” “Okpoko is an unplanned settlement lacking basic social amenities such as clean water, sanitation, access roads and hygienic facilities. The community parades shanties as living homes with dirty floors without windows and with leaky walls and roofs. The homes are often overcrowded and also lack good toilets. The structures are weak and can be blown away by winds, especially during rainy seasons.”

