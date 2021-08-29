Soludo’s antagonists want to return us to Egypt, says Nwankwo

Two-term member of the National Assembly representing Anocha- Dunukofia-Njikoka Federal Constituency, Hon Dozie Nwankwo, spoke to OKEY MADUFORO on the November governorship election in Anambra State and his activities at the parliament

Anambra State has a date with history with the November governorship election. What are your expectations?

Yes, we have a date with November to elect the next governor of Anambra State after Governor Willie Obiano administration and the state is set for the election. What is more important is that Anambra State has gone to another level and at the pace our state is going the next governor of Anambra should be one that would sustain what we have on ground now.

There is no doubt that successive administration’s in Anambra State have been able to lay solid foundation in the area of basic infrastructures and I can tell you today that Anambra State has the best road network in the South-East and it is to the credit of successive administration’s in the state and what Governor Obiano has done in the last seven years is also a testimony to this fact.

So we need a governor that will take us to another level and much higher too. I know that about 18 persons have offered themselves to serve us but only one person will make it at the end of the day.

But there have been litigations in your party over who is the candidate of the party?

We have seen only one candidate of APGA and he is Prof Charles Soludo and no one else.

When someone bought a party nomination form to contest the primary election and the screening committee in its wisdom finds him or her not qualified to contest he goes on appeal and midway he says that the National Chairman of the party that he bought the form and subjected himself to the process is no longer the National Chairman how do you view it?

Remember that the party’s decision is supreme and this is an internal business of the party which the Supreme Court had ruled on. So why is he making a case?

The man you called your National Chairman never sold form to you and there was no National Convention that elected him and by the way where was he before now? It is my view that some people are not comfortable with the choice of Soludo as APGA candidate because the party is the incumbent and also on ground and with a candidate like Soludo it is a no win situation for them in other parties so far they choose to sponsor the crisis in APGA .

But the party has always passed through this before and it comes out stronger and better and it has also gone a long way in cementing the relationship in the party. Also many people who were aggrieved before the primary election have as a result of this chosen to come back to the party to make sure the party doesn’t die.

Those people in court are also strong APGA members and our arms are wide open to welcome them back to the party and I also urge them not to allow themselves to be used as a tool to destroy the house that they are co – landlords to.

But some other parties are calling on INEC not to allow APGA to participate in the election?

It is still the same fear of failure that is making them say so, and come to think of it, other parties have issues which are even worse than what is happening in our party.

We also have an Appeal Court judgement and two others from Awka and Enugu Appeal that have not been vacated and Soludo’s name is on the INEC list as the candidate of APGA and no other person. But if you go to other parties you will see worse cases and internal wrangling going on there and some do not even have any name in INEC list as candidate of their party.

Some people feel that Soludo is too elitist and may not listen to anyone who is not a professor?

That is not true. Give it to him he is a professor and an internationally known economist and he has pedigree. The point is that some people prefer the old order; they want to take us back to Egypt and we don’t need it. Anambra deserves the best and that is what APGA has presented to Anambra people and our people know him very well.

We need to see the works done for the good of Anambra State and not for the good of some hawks who will take us 100 years backwards.

If you have an idea, bring it on and let us look at it and see if it is fair to all concerned and if to the benefit of Anambra people. Those saying that he is too elitist are those that do not have any meaningful contributions to make to the growth of our state.

You have been in the National Assembly for two terms now. How do you see the National Assembly?

We are essentially lawmakers and our duty is to make laws for the good of the country.

There is no doubt that the National Assembly is alive to its responsibilities and we are doing well. I know people expect us to go to war with the executive arm of government but that is not proper but I know that once in a while our paths will cross but it is for the good of the country.

Some people feel that we have a lot of members that are doing nothing at the National Assembly?

It is not correct. We are working and no lawmaker is idle. For example, you accompanied me to Enugu Ukwu where we commissioned some projects. So are other members of the National Assembly executing projects.

What really informed this move to build classrooms in the two schools?

I have been into foundations and medical mission and widowhood programmes but this time I chose to look at our schools and empower them. This project is going on in all the communities that are under Anaocha- Dunukofia-Njikoka Local Government Areas which is my Federal Constituency.

We have it at Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Abagana in Njikoka Local Government area, we have it in Adazinnukwu Anaocha Local Government area and also I have attracted a campus of College of Agriculture Isiagu to Anambra State in Enugu Ukwu.

Very soon the campus would be an independent institution of its own funded by the Federal Government and this will provide job opportunities for our people in Anambra State and also bring development to the area.

The project of upgrading the institution would cost over N4 billion when it takes off fully and efforts are in top gear to actualise this and this would not only provide job opportunities for the people but also offer admission to not only people from his constituency but to all parts of Igbo land.

About N1.billion projects were attracted by me under 2020 appropriations and the classroom project that is ongoing at Adazinnukwu, Abagana, Ichida, Nimo, Obeledu and Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government area are through the Sustainable Development Goal project and more are in the pipeline and I wish to assure you and the people that I represent that before the end of this four year tenure all these projects and more would have been completed

