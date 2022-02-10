News Top Stories

Soludo’s inauguration to last 20 minutes with 50 invitees

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comments Off on Soludo’s inauguration to last 20 minutes with 50 invitees

…cultural dancers, praise singers barred

The inauguration of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as Governor of Anambra State will only last for 20 minutes and will be devoid of the usual pomp and pageantry that often goes with such events. Similarly only 50 persons are to attend the event which will be without the usual cultural dance groups and praise singers. This development has put paid to recent reports that N500 million had been budgeted for the function by the outgoing Governor Chief Willie Obiano.

It has also laid to rest reports in the social media that Soludo and Obiano were at loggerheads over the sum as Soludo was said to be against it. Confirming this report, the Commissioner for Information Chief C Don Adinuba and the Media Assistant to Soludo Mr Jeo Anatune told reporters that the practice of hosting crowds and having a fan fair would no longer be the case as Soludo would immediately after inauguration hit the ground running According to the Commissioner there will be no room for an elaborate celebration because there would be only 50 persons that would be in attendance at the inauguration.

“As a matter of fact the entire ceremony would last some 20 minutes and the governor would commence work immediately at Okpoko town in Igbaru Local Government Area on that day,” he said. But this development appears not to be going down well with some politicians, especially members of the ruling party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who had made elaborate preparations for the event. The 21 local government chairmen have already reportedly chartered buses to transport party members to Awka while new party uniforms have been sown by party faithful for the occasion. Efforts to speak with the state chairman of APGA Chief Nobert Obi proved abortive as he was said to unavailable for comments.

 

