Soludo’s kinsmen decry imposition of levies on schoolchildren

Kinsmen of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State under the umbrella of Old Aguata Union (OAU), Awka branch, have condemned the imposition of levies on schoolchildren despite the government announcing that education is free. The union made up of Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South council areas made this lamentation at the year 2022 Talk Shop/summit and launching of its maiden almanac in Awka.

The Chairman, Chukwuema Onwuegbuna, said: “The union believes that there is no real development without the development of its citizens, this informed our theme for this year’s summit Human Capital Development in Old Aguata Union, the way forward.

“We therefore call on our people to partner with the state government to extend the existing basic scholarships to government secondary schools and private schools and promulgate policies that will stop legal fees.” Former Vice Chancellor of Anambra State University and National President of the onion Prof Paul Orajaka said the levies being collected from parents are not only in public or private schools but also in mission schools. The Head Of the Department of Electrical Engineering University of Nigeria Prof Cajetan Maduabuchukwu said the development index in every society or country is made up of Health and Education.

