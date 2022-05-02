Soludo’s media aide dies days after appointment

Mr. Joe Anatune, the image manager of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and leader of his media team during last year’s election, is dead.

Anatune reportedly died on Saturday, a few days after his 62nd birthday, and a little over a week after he bagged a government appointment, having tirelessly worked for Soludo’s victory last year.

He was recently appointed on April 19, as the MD/ CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo. Meanwhile, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo expressed shock and disbelief over the news of Anatune’s death.

The governor described Anatune as one of the foremost apostles of his project with an uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

The statement indicated further that Governor Soludo has since commiserated with Anatune’s wife, Mrs. Ify Anatune and children, the Anatune family and Awa community over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.

