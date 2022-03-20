Soludo’s track record, huge asset for Anambra, Nigeria –Akeredolu

News Top Stories

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has described the newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, as a significant asset not only to his people but to the entire southern part of the country and Nigeria at large.

 

According to Akeredolu, the Anambra governor, who possesses extensive economic and human capital management skills and experience, will undoubtedly ensure the state’s growth and development. Akeredolu stated this in a state issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, while congratulating  Soludo on his inauguration as Governor of Anambra State.

 

Commending “Ndi Anambra” on the smooth and seamless transition to a new administration, the Ondo State Governor charged Prof. Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead.

 

While noting that the security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country, as well as the country as a whole, necessitate joint efforts and unwavering commitment, Akeredolu expressed confidence in Soludo’s track record and ability to provide the people of Anambra State with the leadership they deserve.

 

He said ”We rejoice with our brother Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum. We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

 

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great assset to behold. We have no doubt, therefore, that he will deploy his wealth of experience for the good of our people.

 

“We are particularly enamoured by Governor Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development. For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

 

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

 

“For us at the Southern Governors’ Forum, we see Prof. Soludo as a great asset that will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people.

 

“As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space.”

 

