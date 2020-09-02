Solution to COVID-19 could be found in African medicine – Ooni of Ife

…as Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development debuts

As Nigeria today joined other African countries to mark the 2020 African Traditional Medicine Day, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi said the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic could be found among the continent’s traditional medicines.

Also, Oba Ogunwusi announced the takeoff of Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development, which he said would be involved in research and development to find local solution to COVID-19. The operations of this organisation would however be in tandem with the stipulation of the government, he said.

According to the Ooni of Ife, this year’s African Traditional Medicine Day, has provided a great opportunity for stakeholders in traditional medicine practice to come together to look inwards and proffer local solutions to the pandemic, with the various natural herbs and shrubs that the region is blessed with.

He said African traditional medicine contributed immensely to the development of vaccine for chickenpox and smallpox, maintaining that same research could be conducted in traditional medicine for COVID-19 solution.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region officially designated August 31st of each year as African Traditional Medicine Day and urged the world community to recognise, respect, conduct research and partner with the system of African traditional medicine and traditional knowledge.

Report shows that about 80 per cent of Africa’s populations rely on traditional medicine for their basic health needs.

The theme of this year’s African Traditional Medicine Day is: “Traditional Medicine – Research and Development,” draws attention to the need for research and development to enhance the role of traditional medicine in healthcare delivery.

Addressing journalists while marking the day in Lagos, the Ooni of Ife, said, “Many years ago, we had various global pandemics.

“We had chickenpox and smallpox pandemics. That history shouldn’t go without referring to.

“We are all looking for vaccine for COVID-19 now all over the world.

“That time, it was someone and a particular root from west Africa that actually proffered solution to the entire world and that is where history of vaccine began.

“Our ancestors have done it before, we can do it again. We need to look inwards and proffer solution to our problems.

“We don’t need to wait for the western world to give us vaccine. I strongly believe that the solution to COVID-19 is right within our door steps.

“I can categorically and authoritatively say to the entire world that, once our leaders and stakeholders can come together, we can proffer that same solution that our ancestors provided in the 15th and 16th centuries for smallpox and chickenpox pandemic.”

On his part, a Professor of Public Health and Head, Department of Community Health, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Prof. Esimai Olapeju, said there was need for a formidable platform that would promote the benefits of African traditional medicine.

Prof. Olapeju noted that some herbal solutions were effective in the management of certain health conditions but required clinical trials and analysis to evaluate the active ingredients in them to ensure they were safe for human consumption.

