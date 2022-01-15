arewa consultative forum acf
News

Some governors are just embezzling security votes – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said some state governors are not using the security votes to tackle the menace of insecurity instead are embezzling the money. Speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, ACF told Saturday Telegraph that while the security votes were go-ing up, insecurity is on the increase across the county.

He recalled that in the Second Republic, when President, Muhammadu Buhari became the military head of state, the military tribunal that tried the governors then discovered that some were using the money to drink beer and all sorts of things, adding that the situation was not different even now. Speaking on the security votes further, Yawe said, some state; “governors cannot do much because they use security votes to embezzle government money, that is what many of them do. “When the second republic was overthrown, President Buhari set up a military tribunal to try the governors then.

Some governors were tried and convicted, some of them from the North for the misuse of security votes. “It was said that one of the governors said he used the security votes to drink beer with the people and through that he found out a lot of secrets people were planning against the government. It was very funny. “So many things came out during the proceedings. Buhari must have access to the rulings of those tribunal and know what those governors then were doing with their security votes. Are the present governors doing anything different, it is not difficult to find out

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC protests Abia LG’s poll’s result, says ABSIEC compromised

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted result of council election conducted by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) on 18th December, 2020, describing it as a charade.   APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using ASIEC’s chairman, Prof. Mkpa Agu […]
News Top Stories

Kyari justifies $1.5bn PH Refinery EPC Project

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…says refinery rehabilitation, a viable endeavour   The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has described the recently approved rehabilitation exercise of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery as a worthy undertaking embarked upon after diligent consideration and in strict adherence to industry’s best standards. […]
News

Meet Nigerian Entertainment Promoter Nairobi Based-Adekoya Oluwaseun Ayobami Better Known As “SEUNSHARP”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Adekoya Oluwaseun Ayobami better known as “SEUNSHARP” , is a Nigerian / Nairobi based Showbiz Promoter, Event organizer, PR and A&R guy with interest in entertainment and media sector’s. He is the CEO of BluDotFirm in Nigeria and Co-Founder of B&S ENTERTAINMENT & PROMOTIONS Nairobi,Kenya. He his well known and respected in the Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica