Some governors are just embezzling security votes – ACF

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said some state governors are not using the security votes to tackle the menace of insecurity instead are embezzling the money. Speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, ACF told Saturday Telegraph that while the security votes were go-ing up, insecurity is on the increase across the county.

He recalled that in the Second Republic, when President, Muhammadu Buhari became the military head of state, the military tribunal that tried the governors then discovered that some were using the money to drink beer and all sorts of things, adding that the situation was not different even now. Speaking on the security votes further, Yawe said, some state; “governors cannot do much because they use security votes to embezzle government money, that is what many of them do. “When the second republic was overthrown, President Buhari set up a military tribunal to try the governors then.

Some governors were tried and convicted, some of them from the North for the misuse of security votes. “It was said that one of the governors said he used the security votes to drink beer with the people and through that he found out a lot of secrets people were planning against the government. It was very funny. “So many things came out during the proceedings. Buhari must have access to the rulings of those tribunal and know what those governors then were doing with their security votes. Are the present governors doing anything different, it is not difficult to find out

