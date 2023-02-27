News Top Stories

Some govs compromising results at LGs level, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused some state governors of compromising the results of Saturday’s presidential election at local government collation centres. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, called on the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu to direct collation officers to upload the results from the polling units to the INEC server immediately. “It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday,” Atiku warned.

 

The PDP candidate advised his supporters to be vigilant to ensure that antidemocratic elements who he said are masquerading as progressives do not steal their mandate. He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian people for their support so far and pledged to continue to work hard to earn their trust and confidence. “We are humbled and honoured by the early projections, which indicate that the Nigerian people have seen in Atiku Abubakar the kind of leader that they want to lead them into a brighter future,” the statement added.

