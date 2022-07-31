Some jailed Perm Secs innocent, says HoCSF, Yemi-Esan

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan at a briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team (PCT) at the Presidential Villa recently explained why some permanents secretaries get punished for offences not committed, even as she answered questions on continued dichotomy between Bsc and HND holders in the federal civil service amongst others

There is an increase in cases of corruption among the permanent secretaries and they are being tried and jailed. What makes it easy for them to commit these infractions and what are you doing about it?

The position of a permanent secretary and an accounting officer is a very precarious one.

When permanent secretaries are appointed, that’s the first thing I tell them that your position as permanent secretary is one that shouldn’t be celebrated; it’s one that should make you become even more cautious.

Because even when somebody else has committed a crime, it is the Permanent Secretary that will be held liable for that. That is what the Procurement Act has done to permanent secretaries. And we had a procurement retreat, where that was talked about in very great details, I think it’s called precarious liability. When even somebody else has committed a crime it is the Permanent Secretary that will be held responsible.

That is how what the Procurement Act says today. When we have to get the details about the female permanent secretary from the judge, because we had to get the details of the judgment so that we could examine it and see where permanent secretaries should be more careful. And we saw that even the judge said there was no intent to defraud government by the permanent secretary.

But such occurred because the Procurement Act was not followed as it is stipulated, and as the Bureau of Public Procurement also wrote that the Procurement Act was not followed in details.

So those are the issues that we face and we are learning lessons from all those cases. When things happen we should learn lessons from it, and be more careful. And that is what we have done. We had a retreat, where we dissected those judgments. And we actually learnt a lot of lessons from that.

The good thing is that the permanent secretaries we have today are not transactional permanent secretaries anymore. They’re transformative, permanent secretaries. And I’m sure that we will not have any of these problems with any of the permanent secretaries today.

What are you doing to regularize the dichotomy between the first degree and the HND holders in the civil service?

We’ve been having several issues by this dichotomy between HND holders and BSc holders. First and foremost, we have establishment rules within the service where you have senior, middle level manpower and the junior officers cadres. For one thing, all these cadres have their qualifications and also have their entry level and where they’re supposed to end.

For HND holders and BSc holders, they start on level eight. Now for you to move from one level to the other, you’re supposed to acquire certain qualifications that will enable you to reach the heights of your career.

For HND holders, they are expected to stop at grade level 14; that for them to move beyond this to the senior level, starting from grade level 15 and above, they need a bridging programme. Their acquiring of what we call a diploma plus a master’s degree would take them to that. Let me also remind us that all these establishment matters are not the work of the head of the Civil Service alone.

They are decided by the National Council on Establishments which is made up of the states’ permanent secretaries of establishments and their place of service with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation as the chairperson.

So they decide how establishment matters are decided for alignment of conditions of service within the Nigerian Civil Service. As to whether there was a law or not, I’ve not seen the law. However, we had made representations to the National Assembly on the matter where we go down to explain these issues very well. Again, the parent ministry responsible for this is the Federal Ministry of Education.

And we have all agreed that this is how it has to go. However, we should also look at entry qualification, the kind of institutions that they have attended, the curriculum, number of years spent and of course the let me use the word value proposition after graduating. How much has the service been able to save on the verification exercise they carried out on the core ministries You will agree with me that the verification exercise carried out by the Office of the Head of Service is not a onetime activity.

Every now and then when we are doing it we still see some people who we still doubt the genuineness of their appointments. So, it’s an ongoing exercise. As at now, the Office of the Head of Service has been able to save between about N180 million per month going to about N1.5-6 billion every year.

And the following year, we’ll still see more; the figures keep increasing. So, it’s in the range of about 1.5 to 2 billion every year. But the office of the Accountant General of the Federation will be able to give the precise amount because they are involved with the payroll. But from our end, it’s in that range of N1.5-1.6 to N2 billion every year.

Why do you think that university lecturers are apprehensive about IPPIS as a mode for the payment of their salaries and can their fears be assuaged?

I don’t think it is fear. I think it’s just that the university system is unique. There are some characteristics of the university system that are different from that of the public service.

And it doesn’t mean that IPPIS cannot accommodate that. We must understand that IPPIS started with the civil servants. And so it captured everything about the civil service and I believe that as the lecturers come on to IPPIS, we will also be able to look at the peculiarities of the university system and apply such peculiarities.

So I really don’t think there’s a major problem. I just think that we need to talk about those peculiarities more. And it is also a work in progress. If we do something this month, it is not like you want it. You come back. We’ll readjust until we get it right.

How true is the claim that the government has placed embargo on job in civil service and what are you doing about job racketeering?

On embargo on employment and job racketeering, what I said was that for two years now, at the budget laying speech of Mr. President, he has repeated it, that there is an embargo on employment.

That means that you can’t just advertise for people to come in and apply and that is why you need to get a waiver. And he also made some exceptions. During COVID-19 crisis, he said, medical hospitals, teaching hospitals, medical centers, all those medical institutions should be given priority and be given waivers to employ.

He also said that security agencies should be given waivers for employment. However, when there’s a critical need some institutions write to us that ‘look, right now we don’t have anybody to render that service. And we’ll look at it, we go there, we examine we ask questions. Is that true? That that particular cadre is missing or that particular profession is missing in that institution?

And if the answer is yes, then we just give them a waiver of minimal numbers just so that we can keep functioning. So that is what it means. When I said that there is an embargo on employment. Like I also said that the last time the federal civil service was employed was in 2019 or 2018.

The only people that come in right now are the people that serve and get presidential immediate employment. So, if anybody is selling jobs to the civil service to anybody today, that person is just wasting his or her money. But apart from that, we also discovered that unscrupulous people are coming into the service by posting instructions.

Normally we used to post instructions by paper. That’s why we stopped. So now the posting instruction is on our email directors of HRM are advised to download from the website and we send it to them by email because you discovered that if it is paper, you have posted three people to a certain MDA and then they can photocopy and add more names of people that are not civil servants.

How far have you gone with the sensitization of workers on the loans for housing schemes and what are the opportunities available?

The fact is that the FISH programme when it was launched in 2015, was widely publicized. And in fact, on our database in the FISH program we have over 30 to 40,000 applications. So actually sensitization is not the issue. The issue we have is access to affordable mortgage loans. It’s only the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board that federal civil servants can access loans.

Not that there are no other mortgage institutions, but the interest rates are very high. The Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board gives us mortgage loans as one-single digits interest, and that’s the only institution that civil servants can afford going by the kind of salaries we earn.

And that Board services, probably until now, services the whole of Civil Service, public service, paramilitary, Police, everybody in the federal government’s employment or servicing demand. They get their funding only from appropriation. So, they don’t usually get so much money.

Probably in a year, they may be able to just give civil servants about 15 or 20 slots, which I can even say that the 130 Something we got from last year till now was a very huge success story. So if we have more mortgage institutions, I can assure you that we’ll have a lot of off- takers on our database. By that time, in fact, in one year, we can even give houses up to 2000 because developers are there to develop houses even at the affordable rates but the access to affordable mortgage loans is the problem we have.

You said promotion is no longer automatic but by recommendations to the Civil Service commission. Have you considered factors like nepotism, favouritism and political affiliations may either stall or influence promotions of civil servants?

There are clear cut guidelines on promotion and that is what the officers in the Civil Service Commission are really working on. And the issue of nepotism, I think it’s not in service. I think when you’re conducting promotion examinations, there are rules; there are areas that are more satisfying. We have the guidelines on how to conduct the promotion exams; we have the guidelines on how to accredit you and everything is laid down so the issue of nepotism in the Civil Service that I know of, I think it’s just those people imagining it, or people just find the excuses for the for their inability to make up.

The new performance management system will eliminate all that because if you don’t perform and your immediate superior, your head of department signs off that you have performed very well. The Office of the Head of service will not recommend you to the Civil Service Commission for promotion. So with that new system, it further strengthens the fact that it is only people that have done with that would be sent for promotion.

Why can’t the government implement the Oronsaye Report?

You recall, that I think about two or three weeks ago, there were two committees that submitted their report to the SGF on Oronsaye Committee. What happened was that two committees were set up to look at things that what we can do about the Oronsaye committee report itself; but because Oronsaye committee report is old, we also had a second committee that looked at the new institutions that have been set up even after the Oronsaye committee report.

So those two committees have concluded their work and have submitted their reports to the Secretary to Government of the Federation. What is happening now is that there is another committee that is drafting the White Paper. It is until the White Paper comes out that action will now be taken on the Oronsaye report. On the number of civil servants, 61,446 officers have been verified in the core MDAs, that is in the ministries, and we’re also working on the parastatals agencies and I said by the end of this year, we will also have a certified number of the number of public servants that we have. You know, there’s a difference between civil servants and public servants. This is a number for civil servants but we’re working.

Does Due Process amount to delay and sluggish execution of files and other civil service procedures?

No. Due process is meant to ensure that you do things properly and in line with laid down procedures. It doesn’t mean there must be a delay. However, due process says that you must put an advert out. Let’s take the procurement process, for example, that your advert must be out for six weeks. You have to wait for six weeks. There is nothing you can do even if the officers are anxious to open the bids. Once the law says it has to be six weeks. It must be six weeks and we’re also at the Procurement Retreat. We looked at all those things and we’re looking at ways by which we can shorten some of these processes that we think are too long.

But now that we have various means of advertising, it doesn’t have to be the dailies only; we have Tenders Journals, we even have things online now. I think we can shorten some of those processes. But having said that, even what we’re also trying to do with the digitalization, sometimes manual processes take long and that is why we’re saying that the service should go digital so that at the press of a button, you can look at your file within two minutes, send it back to your superiors and or send the letter to the ministry or to the person that is asking for answers. I’m sure that by the time all our processes are automated we will eliminate every form of delays

