Some Niger Delta politicians playing politics with development of the Region – Boyloaf

A former militant leader, Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, popularly called ‘General’ Boyloaf in the creeks of the Niger Delta, on Wednesday said that some federal appointees from the Niger Delta are playing politics with the region’s development.

Victor-Ben particularly carpeted the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying he had turned his ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into Akwa Ibom State Government House extension.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the ex warlord insisted that only Dixon Dikio, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, was genuinely concerned about the peace in the Niger Delta following his series of engagements with all the stakeholders from the region.

He said: “The present administrator of the amnesty programme has a listening ear. He has vast experience. He has travelled wide and worked with diplomats. So, I think Colonel Dikio is the best to mount that position and any other position in the Niger Delta.”

The former warlord frowned on attempts by the Federal Government to negotiate and possibly grant amnesty to bandits in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...