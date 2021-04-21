Metro & Crime

Some Niger Delta politicians playing politics with development of the Region – Boyloaf

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A former militant leader, Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, popularly called ‘General’ Boyloaf in the creeks of the Niger Delta, on Wednesday said that some federal appointees from the Niger Delta are playing politics with the region’s development.
Victor-Ben particularly carpeted the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying he had turned his ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into Akwa Ibom State Government House extension.
Speaking in Yenagoa, the ex warlord insisted that only Dixon Dikio, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, was genuinely concerned about the peace in the Niger Delta following his series of engagements with all the stakeholders from the region.
He said: “The present administrator of the amnesty programme has a listening ear. He has vast experience. He has travelled wide and worked with diplomats. So, I think Colonel Dikio is the best to mount that position and any other position in the Niger Delta.”
The former warlord frowned on attempts by the Federal Government to negotiate and possibly grant amnesty to bandits in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Genuine #EndSARS protesters: We’re not part of fresh demonstrations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The organisation that goes by the name “Genuine #EndSARS protesters”, has alerted of subterranean moves by some persons to hijack the agitation for a reformed policing system in the country. This is coming barely 24 hours after a coalition of 128 non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups deplored […]
Metro & Crime

OUK Movement committed to grassroots mobilization

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

*Intensifies membership drive The OUK Movement, a non-partisan socio-political ideological group, says it is committed to mobilising the grassroots for political awareness and participation. Chairman of the group, Engr. Agu Ndukwe said after the group’s meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that the OUK Movement was poised to raise the bar in the orientation […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

..as population of prison inmates rises to 9,053 Indications have emerged that the Lagos State has captured 30,107 criminals Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) across the state. This was even as it was learnt that number prison inmates in Lagos prisons which have capacity for only 3,872 has risen to 9,053, about 140% over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica