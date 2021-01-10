Some people are benefiting from insecurity in Nigeria –Bishop Ezeokafor

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, in this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR, speaks on 2023 Igbo presidency, 2021 Anambra governorship election, corruption and insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues. Excerpts…

What is your opinion about the 2023 Igbo presidential project?

The agitation by the Igbo people to have a shot at the presidency in 2023 is ripe and timely. The South East is a major ethnic group in Nigeria, therefore, for the sake of equity, justice and fair play, they deserve to produce the president of Nigeria, which has eluded them for decades. As a Nigerian, I am interested in what happens in this country.

As a Catholic bishop, and a pastor, my greatest responsibility is to see to the welfare of the people I shepherd. Since the inception of democracy in 1999, a Hausa man has taken a shot at the presidency, a Yoruba man has done so; among others; but no Igbo man has done so. I want to warn that Igbo are not an appendage in this country. In 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo, from the South West emerged president.

After him, Yar’Adua took over; then, Goodluck Jonathan. After Jonathan, Buhari took over, and he is almost concluding his eight-year tenure. Since 1999, no Igbo man has been there. Therefore, I want to state that the Igbo presidency is a serious demand that cannot be wished away by Nigeria or any other ethnic group in the country.

For the sake of peace and equity, an Igbo man should be allowed to be president in 2023; because, this is one of the issues that have continued to generate friction in this country. This is the reason you see different groups agitating here. They are not agitating in vain. There is an extent you will deny a man what is due for him and he will start agitating.

So, if Nigeria and its people still believe that the country is still one, Igbo presidency 2023 should be considered. Otherwise, Nigeria should go back to the regional government. That is my candid position.

The Anambra guber election will come up this year. What kind of person would you want to succeed Willy Obiano as governor?

From the administration of Dr. Chris Ngige, down to the days of Mr. Peter Obi and then, Obiano, Anambra has recorded steady progress. There is no doubt about that. However, we are no more talking about past leaders; we need to develop this state further.

As Anambra looks for Obiano’s successor, we need a governor who will be available for the people he governs. Governance demands availability. We need a governor that will be available to know how things go in a state he governs; not the one that will travel from place to place, and will depend on sycophants to brief him on what happens in his state. Sycophants will only deceive him. Some leaders delegate functions, but they will not supervise to know how the work is done.

Anambra needs a governor that will be readily available to supervise works and projects. I could remember what happened during Obasanjo’s administration, when he came to Anambra State to commission projects. I remember that one of the projects he commissioned was an uncompleted Nkwelle Ezunaka 3-3 road, which was tarred only two kilometres. But it was flagged off as a completed project.

That day, I was praying in my heart that Obasanjo would follow that road to understand what he was commissioning. Unfortunately, he did not travel on the road. That is the kind of thing we see in government because some leaders do not have that culture of supervision. So, we want Obiano’s successor to be one that will double the pace of development of the state.

Obiano’s successor must be one that understands Anambra’s terrain and how things work in the state; not a governor that will be a stranger to the state. Anambra needs a governor who will devout his or her time for the state, and improve on what is on ground. Again, Anambra needs a governor that will undertake projects he can complete.

Nothing worries me like abandoned projects. Henceforth, abandoned projects should not be in the vocabulary of Anambra State. Obiano’s successor should maintain Anambra roads, because some of them are becoming bad already.

The price of crude oil is dwindling on the international market. What is your advice to Nigeria as a country that depends majorly in oil?

Nigeria must do something in that direction. As we can all observe, Nigeria cannot survive with a mono economy. The country must make hay while the sun shines. With what we have presently, we are going nowhere as a country. We must find other ways to survive as a country. Nigeria must explore other avenues of survival.

The country must look for alternatives; otherwise, it must be trapped, and when Nigeria is trapped, it will blame itself, because the warning signs have been there. Agriculture and farming must be taken seriously. Nigeria must encourage local production of the majority of things it needs as a country. If a country cannot feed itself, that is a fundamental problem.

Apart from diversification of the economy to minimize sole dependence in oil, Nigerians should be encouraged to embark on local production of what they need. This will help strengthen the country’s economy, and make Nigeria less dependent on importation.

What, in your opinion, is the way out of the security challenges in the country?

We are all aware that it is the primary responsibility of the government to ensure the security of the lives and property of its citizens. Any government that cannot do it is a failed government. A responsible government cannot say it will ensure complete security of its citizens, and later, it will be seen that it has failed on its promise.

The Service Chiefs have done their own best, but their efforts have not been able to rescue Nigeria from its perennial security problems. I do not understand why they cannot bow out to allow others to bring their own ideas. I think that after many years, and the Service Chiefs have failed to perform, the best thing is to fire them, and bring new people to help inject fresh ideas, vigour and new blood into the security architecture of the country.

It is my belief that if this is done, there must be some changes. But for the president of the country to insist on the non-performing Service Chiefs, only God knows what goes on in his mind. The security situation of Nigeria today is unbearable. For sometimes now, we have had three major kidnap incidents in the country, which affected school children.

We had the Chibok Girls, the Dapchi incident and, most recently, the Kankara abduction incident. I do not understand why three hundred school children will be moved out of their school and nobody saw anything? There is an Igbo adage which says that it is unheard of to say that one cuts his tongue with a hoe while digging the soil.

That will be an unbearable falsehood. Somebody working in the farm cannot cut his tongue with s hoe; how did the hoe enter the mouth to hurt his tongue? How believable is it that hundreds of school children will be moved from one hostel or one school and security agents will not see when the act is done. We are making a mockery of ourselves as Nigerians, and the international community is watching.

The shape and posture these crimes take place appear to be stage managed, I think. Though I do not have the details, I believe that some people in government circles are feeding from the insecurity in the country; otherwise, I cannot understand why there will be kidnappings and violent crimes in the broad daylight, and the government will continue to reinforce such activities by dialoguing with the criminals.

This is why it is necessary to terminate the appointments of the Service Chiefs; because, if their appointments are terminated, I believe, the chain of activities of the criminals will break, and when it breaks, the crime wave will reduce. If the Service Chiefs were sincere, they would not wait to be sacked. They would come on their own and tell Nigerians that they are incapable of securing the country.

But if they cannot go on their own, they should be told to go. Their continued stay in office despite the security lapses in the country is also part of the corruption we are talking about; because, people feeding on the insecurity in the country will hardly give up.

What, in your opinion, is the way out of the level of corruption in the country?

As Nigerians and as a people, we must be careful to fight corruption to a standstill before it almost overwhelms us. It is corruption in this country that led to the recent #End- SARS protest that almost disintegrated this country.

It was #EndSARS yesterday, but very soon, the revolution will target big men, especially those who cannot explain sources of their in- come.

Revolution has already started, and elected representatives should avoid behaviours that will continue to spark such revolution. There was a meeting of some governors in this country, where they gathered and were discussing what they would do to help youths in their states, and some of them were talking of buying tricycles and motorcycles for the youths. How far can a motorcycle take a youth in life?

Of course, motorcycles and tricycles cannot help a youth Nigerian to become a senator, governor or commissioner. One would have expected the forum to discuss how to give quality education or special training to the youths to enable them function optimally in the society and ultimately, take over as leaders of tomorrow.

The major problem we have in this country is that our leaders remain in a position when they are already expired. Human beings expire like any other thing. When you grow old, your mental alertness will also go down.

So, to minimise corruption in Nigeria, the government should endeavour to do the right thing. I am expecting ministers, governors, and other elected representatives to take care of the youths who are already complaining. It is not wise that a man who has taken his position in leadership will also take the position of his son and go on to take the position of his grandson.

This is the cause of youth unemployment in this country. God endows every generation with the wisdom and capacity to operate, and it is that generation that will bring solution to their peculiar problems.

The reason why Nigeria cannot develop is that expired minds, who cannot proffer solutions to modern day issues, are recycled; while young minds are there wasting. That is also part of the corruption we are talking about. I am of the opinion that those in power should do everything to raise the standard of living of the young people.

The current political leadership should prepare themselves to hand over to the younger generation; not telling them that the future belongs to them. They should also have the courage to leave the stage for the younger people. If that is not done, what is now known as #EndSARS will likely turn out to be a revolution against big men, especially political leaders; who are continually recycled in government.

Again, it is important that political leadership reduces the cost of running a government. The cost of running a government in this country is very high. This is why the country will continue to borrow indiscriminately. The worst part is that sometimes, when they borrow, they do not spend it on things that will generate returns. Rather, they borrow to spend on frivolities. This is equally bad.

A new form of COVID-19 is ravaging the world today. What is your word to the faithful?

Although people are doing a lot of politicking with COVID-19, yet, I want to tell the faithful to be very careful and to observe the necessary protocols, because the pandemic is real.

Nobody loses anything by observing the necessary guidelines. Nobody loses anything by wearing a nose mask, washing hands with soap and water, observing social distancing and other protocols. It will rather help one to preserve his life and the lives of others. COVID-19 is still there with us. Therefore, we must be vigilant

