Some people are using my name to do evil –Obi Cubana raises alarm

Obi Cubana, the Nigerian socialite, has called on the public to beware of those attempting to use his name to carry out fraudulent acts on social media. The entrepreneur spoke in a Facebook live session on Friday shortly after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform verified his page. The 46-year-old, born Obinna Iyiegbu, lamented that a lot of people have been using his name to do bad things in recent times. Obi Cubana said he decided to speak up on the issue because “it is really getting at me.” He added that his name is not associated with “anything bad or evil.” “This is my only verified Facebook page. A lot of guys are using my name; Obi Cubana, Obi Iyiegbu to do a lot of bad things on Facebook. The name Obi Cubana is not associated with anything bad or evil. Please disregard, block, report,” he said.

