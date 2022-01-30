Some people are using my name to do evil –Obi Cubana raises alarm

Obi Cubana, the Nigerian socialite, has called on the public to beware of those attempting to use his name to carry out fraudulent acts on social media. The entrepreneur spoke in a Facebook live session on Friday shortly after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform verified his page. The 46-year-old, born Obinna Iyiegbu, lamented that a lot of people have been using his name to do bad things in recent times. Obi Cubana said he decided to speak up on the issue because “it is really getting at me.” He added that his name is not associated with “anything bad or evil.” “This is my only verified Facebook page. A lot of guys are using my name; Obi Cubana, Obi Iyiegbu to do a lot of bad things on Facebook. The name Obi Cubana is not associated with anything bad or evil. Please disregard, block, report,” he said.
Related Articles
Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed
One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks. It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June. In the past, there were rumours […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Concern as City Pastor Israel Oladele under attack
The name, Israel Oladele is not unfamiliar to many who are in tune with happenings around. For the benefit of those who might be finding it hard to place him, little framed Oladele who is better known as Genesis, is the founder of Genesis Global Impact parish of Celestial Church of Christ. Dark skinned […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Annie and 2face: Another celebrity marriage break-up looms
It is gradually becoming an every week affair for news of impending marriage breakup of top celebrities to filter in. Just when fans are about to get over the news of Psquare’s Paul Okoye and Anita’s alleged divorce, Nollywood actress and wife of Nigeria’s music icon, 2face, Annie Idibia hits the social media with a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)