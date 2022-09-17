Some people deliberately wreak havoc to make govt look bad– Osifo

A former presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Stanley Osifo, has urged Nigerians to overlook the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket and consider competence of the candidates of the party. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Osifo, said the problem of Nigeria are endemic and that all hands must be on deck to rescue the nation. Excerpts…

How will your party handle the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket when the campaign starts?

The issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated a lot of debates, with many people expressing reservations about it. On a sincere note, the people of other faiths have the right to speak up when the political positions are not the way they should be. But I think that leadership is about service to the people.

It is also about the capacity and ability to carry out programmes that would lead to the welfare and security of the people. I believe that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bla Ahmed Tinubu, who chose the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has looked at the available alternatives and made a lot of consultations before choosing him. The issue of Muslim- Muslim ticket came up in 1993 between the late Chief M.K.O Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At that time what the people saw was competence of the ticket. Then there was nothing like Christian or Muslim. I think the polarisation along religious lines is what we are seeing in the country now. What we need is capacity to deliver what Nigerians are yearning for.

Your party has been in power for seven years and people are saying that things have not changed, that we should try other parties. They talk about the economy, security, exchange rate and others that you promised then, what is your take on this?

Many of us seem to have forgotten the state Nigeria was prior to 2015 when the APC came into power. If you recall, there was a time, when some states could not pay workers’ salaries. A lot of workers were owed salary arrears and there was no solution because the government before the APC did a lot of things that reduced the nation’s resources.

If not for the ingenuity of the APC and the person that came in 2015, I’m sure that Nigeria would have become worse if we had the kind of people that were there between 1999 and 2015. The current administration did a lot then to salvage the situation. What was done was that the state governments were given loans and the Paris Club funds refund helped to stabilise the system and things started getting better. Many times, we don’t think about what caused the present day reality. We know what COVID-19 that came in 2020 did to the world economy till today. Even big economies are going into recession. After that, Nigeria did its best and we had recession for a brief period and moved out of it.

If you go to the United Kingdom after COVID-19, I know very well that many Britons left the UK because of inflation and high rate of taxation. Even the British Central Bank had to increase the interest rate to control inflation in the country. Other developed countries are facing far worse situation than Nigeria. The issue is that many of us didn’t understand that Nigeria is using available resources to fight it and it would take time for things to get better. In the area of security, if you recall that some local governments in the North were under the control of Boko Haram, but that is not the situation anymore with the coming of this government.

Though we still have issues of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and what have you, we should not forget that things like that have always been in Nigeria. Even during the time of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, we had some of these issues, so also during the time of the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, there were problems with the North and South and he gave amnesty to Niger Delta militants, which solved the problem then. Former President Goodluck Jonathan took over and the same problem continued. There was a bomb blast on our Independence Day then, so many of these things have been going on; they were not caused by the current administration.

What the APC has been doing is to tackle the issues, and who are those doing these things, they are Nigerians. They might have foreign connections; it is Nigerians that would yield themselves for the foreigners to connect with them to carry all these negative things. To a large extent the government means well to solve these issues. The more you solve the problems, the more some individuals that don’t want this government and nation in good light and don’t want Nigeria to be stable, wreak havoc. The government has done its best in the area of security and they are still working.

In the area of the economy they are working, and they are doing their best on agriculture. We have had the highest return on agriculture under this government based on statistics. We should all work together, whether you are in the APC or other political parties, all that I know is that Nigeria belongs to all of us and the good of Nigeria is our own good and the destruction of Nigeria is our own destruction. So, let us work together and see how we can make Nigeria a great nation. Destroying Nigeria because of anger with some people or with the country will not help us. Let us throw all bitterness away. Let us throw all anger away and see how we can work together and make Nigeria great. If we work together, we will not have most of these problems that we are having.

The issue of corruption is there and people feel that your candidate might not be able to handle it based on some allegations against him in the past, what is your view on this? God is the one that blesses and uplifts, He gives wisdom and understanding to do things. Any of us can become a minister, governor or even president of the country one day and we will experience exactly what these people are going through. For many Nigerians that have aspired into positions even when they are not there, they know what they have gone through. The moment your name is mentioned, that you are contesting for any post you will have more rebels against you and those close to you might be rebellious against you and you will not know. Some people just want to get relevance by mentioning someone’s name. If there is any allegation against somebody, they should prove it.

It is not easy to say that you want to come out to become the president of the country. Nobody goes there to destroy things and it is not easy to go into the position and do things anyhow you like. As we have seen from experience, those who wanted to do that have been checked. On corruption, it starts from individuals; it is not just one person. It doesn’t take just one person to be corrupt. When they say someone is corrupt, you should get to know why he is corrupt. When someone has not been convicted of corruption you cannot condemn the person.

Are you giving an assurance that your standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will fight corruption in Nigeria?

The president is one individual; he can mean well to fight corruption, but he cannot do it alone. For instance, the current Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, means well to fight corruption, but he cannot do it alone as an individual. That is why we have institutions that were created to fight corruption and corrupt practices such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). What we should be asking ourselves as Nigerians is, what are these institutions doing? Let us ask them that what they have been doing to tackle corruption in the country.

The president would not chase corrupt people himself; it is only those that he has direct power over that he can work on. He cannot prosecute anyone directly and if anyone is to be prosecuted, it’s a long process. What we need to do is to strengthen the agencies that are saddled with the responsibilities of fighting corruption. It is a process and that process involves every Nigerian. Let us also look at the private sector too because most Nigerians only talk about government offices whereas a lot of corruptions take place in the private sector. The enablers of corruption are the private sector. If the people that handle contracts do not agree to inflate contracts then corruption would be reduced. If everybody carries out his or her duties properly then we will not be talking of corruption in Nigeria today.

