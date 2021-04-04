Some people haven’t forgiven Dick Tiger over Nigerian Civil war – son

…says late boxer is celebrated by foreigners, forgotten by his people

Tuesday, 14th of December 2021, will be the commemoration of the 50 years anniversary of the burial of Dick Tiger, a renowned Nigerian boxer, who conquered the world in his days. Born as Richard Ihetu, on August 14, 1929,

Tiger held the World Middleweight and World Light Heavyweight Championships, having fought in 81 professional bouts, winning 61 (26 by knockouts), losing 17, and drawing three.

Tiger hailed from Amaigbo, Nwangele LGA of Imo State but spent all his life in Aba, Abia State, where he helped to keep the city lively in the 50s and 60s.

He was both a local and international hero. In the city of Aba, where he dwelt till his demise, those who knew him revered and celebrated him as their champion.

Tiger served as a Lieutenant in the Biafran army during the Nigerian Civil War. Tiger died on December 14, 1971, after battling with cancer. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1991.

However, erroneous history of Tiger by some anti-perfect profile personality, misinterpreted his end through the false stories that he died wretched for whatever reason.

Sunday Telegraph can confirm that Tiger died a fulfilled wealthy man by all standards. He took proper care of his family and left lots of property for them across Nigeria, especially in Aba, Abia State.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph about the life, death and afterlife of Tiger, who according to findings, died an accomplished sportsman, Barr. Richard Ihetu Junior, Dick Tiger’s first son, described his father as a loving family man.

The Junior Dick Tiger said his father was a man, who loved his people, cherished where he hailed from and was willing to sacrifice everything he had to see his people happy and safe. “I was about 9 -10 years old.

So, between that time, I can emphatically say that I knew him as a child to a father. He was a good family man, who took care of his family and those around him.

“He suffered when he was young and insisted his children would not suffer. Before his death, he took good care of us to make us whom we are today. He came from a very humble beginning.

“He did his bottle trading business before going into boxing. He hated arrogance and pomposity. I learnt from him and that’s why I can work into the streets of Aba without anyone knowing I’m the one.

“We were eight but one died about three years ago and may her soul rest in peace. We’re now four boys and three girls. Among my brothers, I’m the only male child of his in this country,” he said.

“I give the credit to one Late Mr. Goddy Uzoaro, a goldsmith from Mbieri, in Imo State, who was a very good friend of my father. It was at No: 4 Clifford Road Aba that he met Goddy Uzoaro, where he and some men formed a boxing club. “From there, they started with some other boxers.

Somewhere along the line, I remember there is one man they called Bobby Diamond, a British boxing promoter, who was interested in boxing. My dad picked it up and was able to take his career to the next level and the rest is history.”

Dick Tiger Junior said the history of boxing would always be kind to his father, as a grassroots person. “He was the Eastern Region Champion and later went to Lagos and became the Middleweight Champion of Nigeria.

He went to London and became the British Commonwealth Empire Champion. “Later, he left for the United States of America, where he defeated Gene Fullmer to win the Middleweight Championship of the World.

He moved into the light‐heavyweight division and won that title from José Torres and became the light-heavy weight champion of the world. “That made him the first boxer to have moved from Middleweight to light-heavyweight and won it.

He was also honoured twice by the Boxing Writers Association as Fighter of the Year (Sports Illustrated Magazine), in 1963 and 1966.

“He lost his light heavyweight title via knockout to Bob Foster in 1968 and that was his only loss by a knockout in his 81‐bout career. He refused to give excuses because that was during the heat of the Biafra-Nigeria Civil War. The pressure of the war was too much on him.

“He had almost majority of his fights at the Madison Square Garden, New York. Just two, three years ago, the New York State Boxing Association honoured him with an award.”

Speaking on how his father’s lifestyle and decision making, especially during the bloody three years Biafra-Nigeria Civil War affected the family he left behind, Dick Tiger Junior said his father’s name shuts doors and opens doors as well.

“There are places that name Dick Tiger shut doors because of the role he played during the Biafra- Nigeria Civil War.

“He had to send back his Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award back to the Queen of England together with Mazi Akanu Ibiam because of the problem his people were facing. “Others kept theirs but my father had to send back his.

There was one fight which became very controversial when he came in with a Biafran flag and anthem. “That one alone was a diplomatic coup that changed a lot in Biafra-Nigeria International relations.

So, up till now, some people in high places have not forgotten or forgiven him. “In Nigeria, my father’s name doesn’t open doors as people think.”

He however said he was grateful to God that all his siblings and himself are doing well with the perfect foundation laid by their father. “His children are all doing well. I employ lawyers myself.

So, if anybody wants to recognize Dick Tiger, let them do, if they don’t want, let them leave it. “I give it to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who honoured my father in Abuja.

It was the first time a Nigerian President will remember the name Dick Tiger after Dr Nnamdi Azikwe did shortly after he won the world title. “I remember Rochas Okorocha as Imo State Governor also remembered my father during his days.”

Dick Tiger Junior, however, said that the most painful irony was that his father spent most of his life in Aba, Abia State, where he contributed a lot but has nothing in place to remind people of him. “I’m an Aba man by all standards.

Yes, I’m from Amaigbo, in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State but from what I was told, since 1920s, our family has been in Aba. In one of the ceremonies where he was honoured in Abuja, they mistakenly said he was from Abia State.

“My father loved Aba and spent all his life here but today, not even a street is named after him as a ma r k of honour. “I remeber whenever he is in the streets, it’s be like a president is moving.

He liked trekking, doing shadow boxing and going on his bicycle notwithstanding all the cars he had then. “He always did that to mingle with Aba people, who always followed him wherever he was going to shouting Tiger!

Tiger! Tiger! My father was a true Nwa-Aba. “I was young but I knew a lot then. I remember during his burial, miles of people lined up just to see his corpse. Aba people loved Dick Tiger.

“If you’re saying anything about the current Aba and you’ve not called Dick Tiger, you’ve not started. We had our greats. People like: Nnanna Kalu, Ugorji Eke, Ekenna, Anyaehie and many others and Dick Tiger was one of the greats here.

“I thank God that people outside still remember Dick Tiger, even when such honour is not coming from home.” Dick Tiger junior faulted the country’s method of sports management and decline in the boxing and called on government to promote boxing more.

“Most boxers come from humble backgrounds. Somewhere along the line, you see them going abroad, enjoying incentives like scholarships. “For instance, at the Aba Stadium, you see the boxers there with their torn gloves and nothing to support them.

After training, they’ll go and take local whiskey and do other businesses because there’s no money and proper guide.

Government is not helping nor providing for them. “Government should provide sporting facilities to help these athletes. I give it to Michael Okpara (Power Mike). There was a time he had this sporting gymnasium although I don’t know if it’s still in existence now.”

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of his father’s death, Dick Tiger junior said the family would make it a memorable one. “We’re planning to celebrate it. We already have our Dick Tiger Foundation which awards scholarship to indigent students.

“The tomb, where he was buried, every December period and Easter, irrespective of the fact that it’s not yet an international tourist centre, is a place for many people to be.

“People always come there to ask for Dick Tiger’s Tomb. “I’m already working on it. Soon, the place will be a museum people will apprec

Like this: Like Loading...