Some people sabotaging Buhari’s govt –Kalu

…advocates peaceful co-existence at Ramadan

Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is being sabotaged by some interest. Speaking in an interview with Channels Television yesterday, the former Governor of Abia State said that the Federal Government is not doing enough to address the issues of sabotage.

While urging the Federal Government to engage more with state governments in addressing mirage of challenges facing the country, he stressed that: “A lot of people are on duty to sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the society.

“And also I’m seeing that the Federal Government itself is not responding as they should respond. They should cooperate with state governments.

I was once a governor and this is not the way we used to handle it. Even if we are enemies with President Obasanjo, he will always have time to discuss this kind of issues.

“We have done well as a party in many ways, doing roads and other things, but security is key. We need to address this issue. We need to come together as exgovernors, governors, expresidents and President Buhari. I think President Buhari needs to quickly respond to this and find solutions to it.”

Meanwhile, Kalu has called on the Muslim community in Nigeria to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Congratulating the Muslim faithful on the 2021 Ramadan, Kalu stressed that the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW), must be embraced by the Muslim ummah for the sake of service to Allah and humanity.

The former governor, while urging religious and spiritual leaders to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences, noted that the period of Ramadan should be committed to spiritual rebirth and dedication to the service of mankind. In his goodwill message,

Chief Whip of the Senate prayed to Allah to grant the Muslim ummah the strength and peace to sustain the spiritual exercise. Kalu said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the world to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a special month in the Islamic calendar that should be embraced by the Muslim community and, as such, the tenets of the holy Qur’an must be sustained in the month of Ramadan and beyond.

“The acts of forgiveness, piety, selflessness, alms giving, brotherhood and patriotism should be demonstrated in our daily endeavours. “Let us use this period to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

“I wish all Muslim faithful a spiritual fulfilling and rewarding Ramadan.”

The former governor also admonished Nigerians to be peaceful, calm and steadfast, stressing that the multi-religious and multi-ethnic structure of Nigeria should be harnessed for development as against polarization.

Like this: Like Loading...