Some presidential aspirants have no pedigree –Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, observed that some of the personalities jostling to become president of Nigeria in 2023 have no pedigree whatsoever to seek the exalted office. He also refuted the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari imposed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, made the observation while addressing journalists at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. The former Abia State governor described most of the presidential aspirants as “jokers” who had no pedigree to occupy the highest political seat in the land.

Kalu disclosed that he as an individual single-handedly employed 13,000 Nigerians, asserting that he also had the capacity to manage people. “You people take politics as a joke whereby everybody says he is an aspirant. What is their experience, their public experience, their capacity to build? I employed 13,000 workers in Nigeria and I have the capacity to manage people.

“Politics is the ability to make everybody happy, that is what it’s all about. President is about openness, ability to manage journalists, ability to manage professors, legislators like Ahmad Lawan, you have to manage them; these are what politics is all about. “Politics is not just coming to say you want to answer the name president, they are anxious to become president, are they ready to work. A president should be one that is ready to work for Nigeria,” he said. On the allegation of imposition of Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee at the just-concluded National Convention of the ruling party, Kalu dismissed as speculation, saying that the President did not do it alone, but consulted widely with stakeholders of the party.

His words: “It is not imposition; it was a democratic agreement because there was consultation at every level of the party and if you have consulted widely it is democracy. “The president, in his wisdom, was able to solve the problem. Do you know how much money that was saved from the pockets of aspirants by that consen-sus?

“The consensus was not just taken in the president’s bedroom, the president consulted the governors, he consulted the leadership of the National Assembly which I was one of them and he consulted other stakeholders of the party, the youths and all the rest of them and the aspirants themselves. “So I don’t see anything that can be better than that. I know people like you journalists were already celebrating that we were going to fight at the Eagle Square; we did not fight, and it came out successfully. “We needed somebody that has a figure of the President in the party. We are very happy with that decision.”

